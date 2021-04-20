Stocks close lower on Wall Street, led by tech and banks

The broader market took a more defensive posture as utilities, real estate stocks and a mix of companies that make consumer staples like food and household products gained ground. General Mills rose 1.5% and Clorox rose 2.8%.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller company stocks, which has been outpacing the broader market all year, was taking the brunt of the losses, shedding 2.4%.

The market has been swaying between gains and record highs to pullbacks as investors weigh solid economic growth against the risks still posed by the virus pandemic. That push and pull will likely continue as vaccine distribution rolls on and various industries reopen.

“Overall, we’re going to have some volatility in the market this year, but everything to me looks fairly rosy for the next six months or so,” said Sylvia Jablonski, chief investment officer at Defiance ETFs.

Investors are in the middle of first-quarter earnings season. Roughly 80 members of the S&P 500 will report their results this week, as well as one out of every three members of the Dow. Wall Street will be looking to see if Corporate America is recovering with the rest of the economy from the coronavirus pandemic.