Stocks close mixed as regulators seek pause in J&J vaccine

“The response today has been very muted and isolated,” said, Scott Knapp, chief market strategist at CUNA Mutual Group. “Markets don't expect lockdowns. The recovery may be delayed, but not a return to pandemic conditions.”

The market's initial sell-off on the J&J news was “a bit of an overreaction,” said Jay Hatfield, CEO of Infrastructure Capital Management.

“We had a dress rehearsal for this last week because there was a huge disruption to the J&J supply and nobody seemed to care," Hatfield said. "Clearly, the recovery is not dependent on J&J significantly.”

The S&P 500 rose 13.60 points to 4,141.59. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 68.13 points, or 0.2%, to 33,677.27. The Nasdaq gained 146.10 points, or 1.1%, to 13,996.10. The divergence between the Dow and Nasdaq was largely due to the fact the Dow has more bank stocks and also includes Johnson & Johnson, while the Nasdaq is heavily weighted with technology companies.

Small company stocks also lost ground. The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies gave up 4.86 points, or 0.2%, to 2,228.92.

The yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury fell to to 1.62% from 1.67% the day before. JPMorgan Chase fell 1.2% and Wells Fargo lost 2.4%.