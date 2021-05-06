Stocks edge higher as tech gains offset healthcare slide

Stocks edged higher in midday trading Thursday, as gains by technology companies offset falling healthcare stocks.

Investors are still digesting the latest corporate earnings and turning their attention to job growth as the the U.S. pushes on with its economic recovery. Job growth has been one of the keys to a sustained economic recovery, but it has been lagging behind other areas of the economy such as retail sales and consumer confidence.

“Continued job gains through the year are going to be important to continue to move things ahead,” said James Ragan, director of wealth management research at D.A. Davidson.

The S&P 500 index rose 0.4% as of 11:45 a.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 190 points, or 0.6% to 34,417 and the Nasdaq Composite was up less than 0.1%.

Healthcare stocks were among the biggest decliners after news last night that the White House supports waiving intellectual property rights for coronavirus vaccines to help immunize poorer countries faster. But that slide was countered by solid gains from technology companies and banks.