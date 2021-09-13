Stocks edge lower on Wall Street following a dismal week

Stock indexes are mostly lower on Wall Street in afternoon trading Monday, setting up the market for more losses following its biggest weekly drop since June.

The S&P 500 was down 0.2% as of 2:23 p.m. Eastern after shedding an early gain. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 110 points, or 0.3%, to 34,715 and the Nasdaq fell 0.4%.

There were slightly more gainers than losers in the benchmark S&P 500, though losses in health care and technology stocks outweighed gains in banks, energy companies and elsewhere.

“Interestingly it’s all still within this narrow band that we've been seeing in the markets” said Greg Bassuk, CEO of Axs Investments. “Investors are still looking to hang their hats on more outsized or more significant news relating to the economic recovery.”

The price of U.S. crude oil rose 0.9% and crossed back above $70. It hasn’t closed above that level since early August. Natural gas prices jumped 5.9% and are at their highest levels since the middle of 2014. The solid gains helped lift energy stocks, including a 2.1% rise for Exxon Mobil and a 4% rise for Cabot Oil & Gas.

Bond yields edged lower. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 1.32% from 1.34% late Friday.