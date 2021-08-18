Stocks edge mostly lower, pull indexes off all-time highs

Stocks edged mostly lower in afternoon trading Wednesday, a day after the S&P 500 had its biggest drop in four weeks and broke a five-day winning streak.

The S&P 500 index fell 0.1% as of 2:36 p.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 74 points, or 0.2%, to 35,269 and the Nasdaq composite rose 0.2%. The Russell 2000 index of small company stocks was up 0.2%.

The indexes were little changed following the release of the minutes from the Federal Reserve’s policy meeting last month. The minutes, released at 2 p.m. Eastern, showed that Fed officials discussed the timing for beginning to dial back their extraordinary support for the U.S. economy, which has been steadily recovering from the pandemic recession, but made no decisions on the timing for the start of the reductions in bond purchases.

Investors have been trying to glean insight on how the Fed’s policymakers see the U.S. economy doing as it comes out of the pandemic as well as any concerns they might have about inflation. Wall Street's biggest worry is that the Fed will end its easy money policies earlier than expected to combat inflation, which would put some drag on the U.S. economy in its recovery.