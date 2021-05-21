Stocks end a wobbly day mixed; S&P 500 posts a weekly loss

Wall Street racked up more losses Friday on a choppy day of trading that left the major indexes mixed and the S&P 500 with its second straight weekly decline.

The S&P 500 ended 0.1% lower after having been up 0.7% in the early going. The benchmark index, which hit an all-time high two weeks ago, lost 0.4% this week. That follows a 1.4% loss last week.

Gains for banks and health care companies were kept in check by drops in technology stocks and in companies like Tesla, McDonald's and Amazon.com that rely directly on consumer spending. Energy stocks eked out a small gain as the price of U.S. crude oil rose. Treasury yields were mixed.

The market's latest bout of selling come as investors remain focused on the possibility of inflation as the economy stirs to life following more than a year of shutdowns related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The market is trying to digest signs of incipient inflation that may be more than transitory, with what the Fed’s reaction might be,” said Alicia Levine, chief strategist at BNY Mellon Investment Management.

The S&P 500 slipped 3.26 points to 4,155.86, while the Nasdaq slid 64.75 points, or 0.5%, to 13,470.99. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fared better, gaining 123.69 points, or 0.4%, to 34,207.84.