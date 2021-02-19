Stocks end a wobbly day with mixed results; yields rise

The S&P 500 fell 7.26 points to 3,906.71. The index hit an all-time high just a week ago. The Dow closed essentially unchanged, with a gain of 0.98 points, or less than 0.1%, at 31,494.32. The Nasdaq composite added 9.11 points, or 0.1%, to 13,874.46.

The Russell 2000 small-caps index climbed 48.30 points to 2,266.69. The rally in smaller companies is a sign that investors were anticipating more economic growth.

Wall Street continues to look to Washington for direction, as Democrats move forward with their $1.9 trillion stimulus plan to combat the coronavirus. Incremental moves were made this week, with the Biden administration signaling it would drop its call for a $15-an-hour minimum wage in this stimulus plan in order to get support from moderate Democratic senators.

The stimulus plan would include $1,400 checks to most Americans, additional payments for children, and billions of dollars in aid to state and local governments as well as additional aid to businesses impacted by the pandemic.