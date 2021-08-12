Stocks end higher on Wall Street as Big Tech climbs

The hopes for a continued recovery in the jobs market and concerns about inflation are hovering over the market as investors try to gauge the pace of economic growth after a sharp increase earlier in the year. Analysts expect the economy to grow at a slower pace as the economy moves past the pandemic and the sharp comparisons between 2021 and 2020.

“We don’t have a different economy than what we had going into the pandemic,” said Kimberly Woody, senior portfolio manager at Globalt. “Once you get rid of the comparisons and you cross the anniversary of the fourth quarter, you’re right back at the same economy you had before.”

Big Tech companies helped add to the S&P 500's gains Thursday. Apple rose 2.1% and Adobe gained 1.3%, while chipmakers Micron Technology fell 6.4% and Lam Research slid 4.1% for some of the biggest declines in the index.

Investors also bid up shares in companies that reported better-than-expected quarterly results. Organon & Co. jumped 11.9% for the biggest gain in the S&P 500 after the company's earnings and revenue topped Wall Street's forecasts. Dillard's also got a boost from its latest quarterly report card and rose 5.1%.

The Walt Disney Co. rose 5.1% in after-hours trading after the media giant returned to profitability in its most recent quarter as reopened theme parks sent its revenue higher.

