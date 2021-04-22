Stocks end lower after report on Biden's tax proposal

The selling was widespread, with every sector in the S&P 500 lower. Technology stocks, banks and companies that rely on consumer spending, accounted for much of the decline. Treasury yields held steady.

“The things that the market is going to react to are the unknowns,” said Andrew Mies, chief investment officer of 6Meridian. “The knowns are the economy is good and improving, earnings are good and vaccinations are going pretty well in the United States. The things the market doesn't know are tax policy, both at the corporate and individual level, and what the Fed is going to do in the next 12 to 18 months.”

Stocks have rallied in recent weeks amid a string of encouraging reports on hiring, retail sales and other economic data. COVID-19 vaccinations and massive support from the U.S. government and Federal Reserve are fueling expectations for solid corporate profit growth as more businesses reopen after being forced to close or operate on a limited basis due to the pandemic.

The last round of stimulus from the government helped lift retail sales, and investors now have to weigh other proposals in Washington, including a proposed $2.3 trillion infrastructure package that Biden has called for spending over eight years, and potential tax proposals.