Stocks fall after Kabul bombing; traders also wait for Fed

Stocks closed lower Thursday following deadly suicide attacks at the Kabul airport in Afghanistan that killed at least 12 U.S. service members and wounded several others. The S&P 500 lost 0.6%, a day after setting its latest record high. Despite the pullback, market indicators that traditionally signal worry on Wall Street where little changed. Treasury yields were mixed and gold rose slightly. Before the attack, most of the market’s attention was on the Federal Reserve. The Fed’s annual two-day convention started in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, on Thursday. Fed Chair Jerome Powell is scheduled to speak on Friday.

