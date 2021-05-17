Stocks fall in morning trading on Wall Street as tech lags

Stocks fell in morning trading on Wall Street Monday as the market comes off of its worst weekly decline since February.

Big Tech stocks were the heaviest weights pulling the major indexes lower. The sector has been responsible for big swings in either direction over the last few weeks as investors weigh the impact of rising inflation and a broad economic recovery. Energy and materials companies did better than the rest of the market.

The S&P 500 index fell 0.6% as of 11:34 a.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 178 points, or 0.5%, to 34,203 and the Nasdaq fell 0.8%.

Apple fell 1.3% and Microsoft fell 1.4%, while several chipmakers also slipped.

AT&T rose 1.9% and Discovery fell 2.1% after the companies announced a $43 billion deal that will combine several major media and streaming entertainment businesses. The new company combines AT&T's CNN and HBO channels with Discovery's Food Network and HGTV.