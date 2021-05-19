Stocks fall in third day of downturn; Bitcoin drops 16%

Stocks fell broadly in morning trading Wednesday as the market's downturn entered into a third day. Meanwhile the price of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies dropped sharply.

The S&P 500 index was down 1% as of 11:28 a.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 367 points, or 1.1%, to 33,697 points and the Nasdaq fell 0.7%.

Bank stocks were among the biggest decliners. Goldman Sachs fell 2.1% and Wells Fargo fell 2%. A range of retailers and other companies that rely directly on consumer spending were also posting sharp drops. Lowe's fell 2.3% and Carnival fell 1.9%. Technology companies also slipped and weighed on the broader market.

Digital currencies were in freefall after China’s banking association issued a warning over the risks associated with digital currencies. A statement posted on the industry association’s website said all members should “resolutely refrain from conducting or participating in any business activities related to virtual currencies.”

Bitcoin’s price was down 16% to just under $37,000, according to the crypto news site Coindesk, well below the recent high of over $63,000 it reached in mid-April. This comes after longtime Bitcoin advocate Tesla recently recently said it would no longer accept Bitcoin as payment for its cars, reversing its earlier position.