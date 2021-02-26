Stocks give up an early gain, turn lower; bond yields slip

A man wearing a protective mask looks at an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index at a securities firm Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, in Tokyo. Asian shares skidded Friday after rising bond yields triggered a broad sell-off on Wall Street that erased the markets gain for the week and handed the Nasdaq composite index its steepest loss since October.
The Associated Press
Stocks gave up an early gain and turned mostly lower in morning trading on Wall Street Friday. Banks and energy companies led the way lower, while technology companies, which had been beaten down in recent days, started to recover.
Investors continued to watch the bond market, where Treasury yields were declining, as well as Washington, where Congress is expected to vote on President Joe Biden's stimulus package.
The S&P 500 index was down 0.9% as of 10:30 a.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 1.4%. The technology-heavy Nasdaq was down 0.6%.
A sell-off on Wall Street Thursday picked up speed when the yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury note rose above 1.5%, a level not seen in more than a year and far above the 0.92% it was trading at only two months ago. That move raised the alarm that yields, and the interest rates they influence, will move higher from here.
Bond yields were easing off of their multi-week climb. The yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury note fell to 1.49%.
The recent rise in bond yields reflects growing confidence that the economy is on the path to recovery, but also expectations that inflation is headed higher, which might prompt central banks eventually to raise interest rates to cool price increases. Rising yields can make stocks look less attractive relative to bonds, which is why every tick up in yields has corresponded with a tick down in stock prices.