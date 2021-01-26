Stocks give up an early lead and end lower on Wall Street

The S&P 500 lost 5.74 points to 3,849.62. The benchmark index is within 0.2% of the record high it set Monday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 22.96 points, or 0.1%, to 30,937.04. The tech-heavy Nasdaq composite slid 9.93 points, or 0.1%, to 13,626.06. The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies gave up 13.42 points, or 0.6%, to 2,149.86.

Investors are in the midst of quarterly earnings reporting season for U.S. companies, and this is the busiest week so far. Dozens of large companies are reporting this week, from all parts of the economy, including American Express, J&J, Apple, GE and others.

More than 100 companies in the S&P 500 are scheduled to tell investors this week how they fared during the last three months of 2020. As a whole, analysts expect S&P 500 companies to say their fourth-quarter profit fell 5% from a year earlier. That’s a milder drop than the 9.4% they were forecasting earlier this month, according to FactSet.

“The major theme, not only today but this week, is earnings season,” Kourkafas said. “The early results are encouraging.”