Stocks lower as inflation, retail sales data disappoints

Stocks were moderately lower in morning trading Tuesday as investors reacted negatively to a report that once again showed inflation creeping higher as well as data that showed Americans slowed their spending last month.

The S&P 500 was down 0.2% as of 10:10 a.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.4% and the Nasdaq Composite was down 0.4% as well.

The Labor Department said Tuesday that wholesale prices, driven by rising food costs, increased 0.8% in May and by a unprecedented amount over the past year as the U.S. economy emerges from pandemic lockdowns and pushes inflation higher. The monthly gain in the producer price index, which measures inflation pressure before it reaches consumers, followed a 0.6% increase in April and a 1% jump in March.

Over the past 12 months, wholesale prices are up 6.6%, the largest 12-month increase on records going back to 2010.