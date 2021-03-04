Stocks manage modest gains in early trading on Wall Street

Stocks are moving modestly higher in early trading on Wall Street as investors cautiously welcome signs of calm in the bond market. The S&P 500 was up 0.4% early Thursday, and the yield on the 10-year Treasury held steady at 1.47%. The modest moves came a day after another lurch higher in long-term interest rates in the bond market prompted investors to offload technology stocks and others that had seen big gains recently. The market will be closely watching another Q&A session with Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell at lunchtime. Oil prices rose ahead of an OPEC meeting.

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below.

World shares fell Thursday, tracking a decline on Wall Street as another rise in bond yields rattled investors who worry that higher inflation may prompt central banks to raise ultra-low interest rates.

Benchmarks were lower in most major markets and the dollar rose against the Japanese yen.

Shares have yoyo'd recently with fluctuations in bond yields. When yields rise quickly, as they have in recent weeks, it forces Wall Street to rethink the value of stocks. Technology stocks are most vulnerable to this reassessment after having soared during the pandemic, making them look pricier than the rest of the market.