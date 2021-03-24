Stocks move higher as banks, industrial companies recover

Stocks were moving higher on Wednesday, helped by a recovery in bank and industrial stocks. Bond yields were steady after rising earlier this week.

Investors continue to turn their attention to Washington, where Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen are speaking about the government's stimulus efforts to combat the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic. Both will speak in front of the Senate later Wednesday.

The S&P 500 index was up 0.7% as of 11:10 a.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 1% and the Nasdaq Composite was effectively unchanged.

Bank stocks, which took a beating on Tuesday, were among the best performers. Shares of banks have been volatile the last couple of weeks as investors try to gauge the impact of higher interest rates on the U.S. economy. Higher interest rates can slow economic momentum, but they also allow banks to charge more for loans.

Bank of America, JPMorgan Chase and Citigroup were all up 2%.

Technology stocks were modestly lower, pulling the technology-heavy Nasdaq down compared to the other indexes. Apple was down 1% while Facebook and Microsoft were down 0.5%.