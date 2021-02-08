Stocks move higher on Wall Street, continuing strong streak

A woman wearing a protective mask rides a bicycle in front of an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index at a securities firm Monday, Feb. 8, 2021, in Tokyo. Asian shares mostly rose Monday, tracking a rally on Wall Street last week, with Japan's benchmark momentarily reaching three-decade highs, on growing optimism about the global economy.
The Associated Press
Stocks are moving higher yet again on Monday, adding to a streak that gave the market its best weekly gain since November last week. Investors continue to be focused on company earnings and the higher prospects for more economic stimulus to combat the impact of the coronavirus.
The S&P 500 was up 0.4% as of 11:10 a.m. Eastern Time. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.5% and the Nasdaq composite rose 0.7%. Small-company stocks continued to far outpace the rest of the market, with the Russell 2000 index of small company stocks up 1.7%., That’s a sign investors are feeling optimistic about the economy.
Investors have been encouraged by surprisingly good corporate earnings reports, news that a recent surge in new coronavirus cases is easing, and progress in the distribution of vaccines.
President Biden and Congressional Democrats appear to be moving forward with their own version of a coronavirus stimulus bill that is estimated to cost $1.9 trillion. The Senate and House took procedural steps late last week to pass the bill using a process known as reconsolidation, which does not require 60 votes to advance in the Senate.
In another sign of optimism, Treasury yields continued to push higher. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 1.19%, more than double where it was six months ago. While there have been near-zero signs of inflation in recent months, investors believe improving economic fortunes and trillions of dollars in stimulus could make stocks more attractive, and therefore make bond yields rise as their prices fall.