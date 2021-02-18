Stocks move lower on Wall Street, Treasury yields climb

Stocks are broadly lower in morning trading on Thursday, as investors were discouraged by economic data that showed continuing pain for recession-impacted Americans as well as the steady rise of bond yields.

The S&P 500 index lost 0.9% as of 11:15 a.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.9% and the technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite was down 1.4%. The Russell 2000 index of small companies was down 1.6%.

Energy prices declined for a second day, as the frigid temperatures that impacted Texas and much of the Midwest moved East. Natural gas prices were down 4%.

Bond yields continue to climb, as murmurs of inflation have started among investors and as the economy continues to climb out of the hole that was created by the pandemic. The yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury note rose to 1.31%, nearly double where it was last fall. It's now trading at levels seen before the March 2020 pandemic shutdowns.