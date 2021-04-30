Stocks move lower, still head for 3rd straight monthly gain

Stocks fell broadly in midday trading as investors backed away from technology and communications companies.

Despite the decline, the market is on pace for its best month so far this year, as investors remain optimistic that the pandemic is slowly and steadily coming to a close.

The S&P 500 was down 0.6% as of 11:44 a.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 237 points, or 0.7%, to 33,823 and the Nasdaq was also down 0.5%. With the exception of the Dow, the other two indexes are on pace for modest gains this week.

At this rate the S&P 500 is on track for its best month since November 2020, when President Joe Biden was elected. The benchmark index is up 5.4% this month, helped mostly by signs that large-scale coronavirus vaccination programs are helping people return to jobs and normal behaviors after more than a year of restrictions.

The Commerce Department said Thursday that the U.S. economy grew at a brisk 6.4% annual rate in the last quarter and is likely to accelerate further as more vaccinations are administered and COVID-19 cases continue to fall.