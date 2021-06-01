Stocks notch modest gains, led by banks and energy companies

Stocks notched modest gains on Wall Street Tuesday afternoon as investors returned from a three-day holiday weekend and digested a report showing more growth in manufacturing as the coronavirus pandemic wanes in the U.S.

The S&P 500 was up less than 0.1% as of 2:28 p.m. Eastern. The benchmark index swung been a gain of 0.7% and a loss of 0.2%.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 82 points, or 0.2%, to 34,611. The Nasdaq was up less than 0.1% after having been down 0.5% in the early going. Small-company stocks outpaced the rest of the market. The Russell 2000 index added 1.1%.

Banks were among the biggest gainers as bond yields ticked higher, which allows them to charge more lucrative interest rates on loans. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 1.61% from 1.58% Friday. U.S. markets were closed Monday for Memorial Day. Bank of America rose 1.1%.

Energy companies also helped lift the broader market. Crude oil prices jumped more than 2%, helping to send producers higher. Exxon Mobil rose 3.6%.

Health care and technology companies fell, checking gains elsewhere in the market.