Stocks off to a mixed start despite gains in tech sector

In Asian trading, Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 added 0.5% to finish at 28,946.14. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 jumped 1.1% to 7,217.80. South Korea's Kospi rose nearly 0.1% to 3,224.23. Hong Kong's Hang Seng lost 0.6% to 29,297.62, while the Shanghai Composite dropped 0.8% to 3,597.14.

India's Sensex declined 0.7%. Shares rose in Jakarta, were little changed in Taiwan, but fell in Singapore.

Economies are bouncing back rapidly from the damage and disruptions caused by the pandemic, analysts say.

“The speed of recovery bears little resemblance to those from past downturns, which should give some hope that less economic scarring will result,” RaboResearch said in a market commentary.

Progress lags in Japan and much of Asia, where vaccination programs have lagged, though they are beginning to pick up speed, opening up inoculations at mass sites to the general population, not just the elderly and health workers.

Expectations that the upcoming Labor Department report due out Friday will show a strong increase in hiring in May have added to worries about inflation and how the Federal Reserve may respond to it. The concern is that the global recovery could be hampered if governments and central banks have to withdraw stimulus to combat rising prices.