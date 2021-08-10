Stocks open a bit higher as energy, tech regain lost ground

While investment sentiment was buoyed by recent announcements from companies in Asia that their earnings were holding up relatively well, investors remain concerned about rising infections and possible lockdowns or other measures that will curb economic activity.

“The aggressive spread of the delta variant has authorities struggling to strike a balance between containment measures and some kind of return in economic activities,” said Venkateswaran Lavanya at Mizuho Bank in Singapore.

Parts of Japan, including Tokyo, the capital, remain under a state of emergency as surging numbers of infections put more COVID-19 patients in already overburdened hospitals. The emergency measures set by the government focus on closing eateries at night and not serving alcohol.

There has been volatility on the market amid uncertainty over the impact that COVID-19 variants will have on the economy and over the Federal Reserve’s next monetary policy moves. Analysts expect the U.S. and other economies to continue growing, but have cautioned that the resurgent virus could slow down the pace.