Stocks open broadly higher, pushing S&P 500 back to record

Stocks are opening broadly higher on Wall Street led by gains in technology, industrial and other companies. The S&P 500 rose 0.4% in the early going Thursday, pushing it back into record territory after a flat close a day earlier. Apple paced gains in the tech sector with a 1.4% increase in early trading. Online pet food seller Chewy sank 8% after reporting results that fell short of analysts’ forecasts. Trading has been muted in recent days ahead of Friday’s jobs report from the Labor Department and the Labor Day holiday in the U.S. on Monday.

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below.

BEIJING (AP) — Global stocks rose Thursday after soft U.S. jobs surveys fueled optimism the Federal Reserve might feel less pressure to wind down stimulus.

Markets in Shanghai, Tokyo and Frankfurt rose while London opened little changed.

Wall Street futures were higher after the benchmark S&P 500 index added 0.1% on Wednesday.

The spread of the coronavirus’s delta variant and anti-disease measures have depressed hiring and consumer confidence. But that has reassured some investors that the Fed and other central banks might postpone plans to wind down easy credit and other stimulus that has supported stock prices.