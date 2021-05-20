Stocks open higher on Wall Street after 3 days of losses

Smaller company stocks also lost ground. The Russell 2000 index lost 0.8%, to 2,193.64.

Bank stocks and companies that rely directly on consumer spending pulled the market lower, but energy sector stocks, the biggest gainers so far this year, bore the heaviest losses as the price of U.S. crude oil skidded 3.5%.

On Thursday, U.S. benchmark crude oil added 33 cents to $63.68 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It dropped $2.50 on Wednesday to $63.35 per barrel. Brent crude, the international standard for pricing, rose 22 cents to $66.88 per barrel.

Digital currencies fell sharply Wednesday after China’s banking association issued a warning Wednesday over the risks associated with digital currencies.

But Bitcoin’s price stabilized Thursday, wavering between gains and losses. By late afternoon in Asia, it had lost 0.8% to $40,036.40, according to the crypto news site Coindesk. It dropped more than 6% on Wednesday, swinging in a huge range of as low as $30,202 and as high as $43,621 over the course of the day. It hit its all-time high of over $64,800 a month ago,

Bitcoin's gyrations followed the news that longtime Bitcoin advocate Tesla would no longer accept it as payment for its cars, reversing its earlier position.