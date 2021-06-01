Stocks open higher on Wall Street; AMC jumps on stock sale

Stocks are opening broadly higher on Wall Street, getting June off to a strong start as traders returned from the Memorial Day holiday in the U.S. The S&P 500 was up 0.4% in the first few minutes of trading Tuesday with an assist from several Big Tech companies. The benchmark index is coming off its fourth straight monthly gain. Energy companies were also among the leaders as the price of crude oil jumped 3.3%. Movie theater operator AMC surged 12% after announcing a stock sale. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 1.63%. European markets were also higher.

BEIJING (AP) — Global stock markets were mixed Tuesday as investors looked ahead to U.S. jobs data for reassurance the biggest global economy is improving following the previous month’s big hiring miss.

London and Frankfurt opened and Shanghai also gained, while Tokyo retreated. Wall Street futures were higher as U.S. markets, which ended May with a gain, prepared to resume trading after a holiday.

Traders are awaiting Friday’s report on U.S. hiring in March. They're hoping for reassurance that April's downward lurch was a fluke. Employers added 266,000 jobs that month, half the recent average and well below expectations of 1 million.