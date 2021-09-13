Stocks open higher on Wall Street; tech, energy lead gains

Stocks are opening broadly higher on Wall Street Monday as the market regains a more solid footing following its biggest weekly drop since June. The S&P 500 added 0.6% in the early going, with technology and energy companies posting some of the biggest gains. Oil prices were also moving higher. Benchmark U.S. crude added 1.3%, crossing back above $70. It hasn’t closed above that level since early August. TransUnion fell 2.3% following a report that it was nearing a deal to buy data services company Neustar. Overseas markets were mixed. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 1.32%.

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below.

World shares and U.S. futures were mostly higher Monday, bouncing back from losses last week on Wall Street.

Stocks rose in London, Paris, Tokyo and Shanghai but fell in Hong Kong, where a Financial Times report that Chinese regulators want to break up the mammoth e-commerce payments platform Alipay dragged shares in Alibaba Group Holding nearly 4.3% lower. The company said it had no comment on the report.

Japan reported its wholesale prices were near a 13-year high in August, adding to concerns over inflation as the country prepares for a leadership transition.