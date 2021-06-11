Stocks open higher, S&P 500 heads for a 3rd weekly gain

Markets will be tuning in this weekend for any developments at the summit of the Group of Seven in Britain. At the top of the leaders’ agenda is helping countries recover from the coronavirus pandemic, which has killed more than 3.7 million people and wrecked economies.

The G-7 leaders are meeting for three days at a British seaside resort. It’s the first such gathering since before the pandemic.

Investors will get to see next week how the Fed is reading the latest inflation barometer and what monetary policy changes, if any, the central bank may consider. The Fed’s policymaking committee is due to deliver its latest economic and interest rate policy update next Wednesday.

Germany's DAX gained less than 0.1% to 15,577.14 and the CAC 40 in Paris added 0.4% to 6,572.01. Britain's FTSE 100 advanced 0.5% to 7,124.05. U.S. futures were little changed. The contract for the S&P 500 was flat at 4,228.80. The future for the Dow industrials edged 0.1% higher, to 34,376.00.

Investors seem to still be buying into the Federal Reserve's stance that the current bout of inflation is transitory, said Jeffrey Halley of OANDA.