Stocks open lower, barely holding on to a gain for the week

Stocks are off to a mostly lower start on Wall Street Friday as the market heads for a weak ending to an up-and-down week of trading. The S&P 500 index slipped 0.2% in the first few minutes of trading. The benchmark index has alternated between gains and losses every day this week, and is barely higher for the week. Technology and communications companies were the biggest weights on the market. Energy prices also fell. European markets were higher and Asian markets ended mixed. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 1.37% from 1.33% a day earlier.

World shares were mostly higher on Friday as investors assessed a hodge-podge of economic data.

Benchmarks rose in Frankfurt, Paris, Tokyo and Hong Kong but fell in Sydney. U.S. futures edged higher, while the yield on the 10-year Treasury note was steady at 1.33%.

Oil prices retreated from their surge earlier in the week.

U.S. shares edged higher in the early going on Thursday after a surprisingly good retail sales report for August. That was followed by a disappointing report showing that weekly unemployment claims rose more than expected.