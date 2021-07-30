Stocks open lower, but still on track for 6th monthly gain

Stocks are opening lower on Wall Street Friday, putting the S&P 500 back in the red for the week. The benchmark index is still on track to close out July with its sixth straight monthly gain. It’s down 0.5% in the early going, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq is off 0.9%. Amazon was a big drag on both indexes. The internet retail giant, which has prospered during the pandemic with the boom in online shopping, slumped 7.8% after reporting sales that fell short of analysts’ forecasts and issued a weak outlook for the current quarter.

BANGKOK (AP) — World shares and U.S. futures were mostly lower Friday despite a flurry of reports showing economic recoveries from the pandemic gained pace in the last quarter.

The zone of countries using the euro saw its GDP jump 13.7% from a year earlier in the April-June quarter, according to a preliminary estimate. That followed a report Thursday showing the U.S. economy has recovered to above its pre-pandemic level.

Germany's DAX dropped 0.8% to 15,511.92 and the CAC 40 in Paris edged 0.1% lower to 6,623.52. Britain's FTSE 100 declined 0.8% to 7,020.61. U.S. shares looked set for a retreat, with the future contract for the S&P 500 down 0.7%. The contract for the Dow industrials fell 0.3%.