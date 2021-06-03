Stocks fall broadly on Wall Street; AMC falls on share sale

Stocks broadly fell on Wall Street in early trading Thursday as investors weighed the latest economic reports showing that unemployment claims are falling but labor costs are rising.

Markets have been wobbly all week as investors closely watch the labor markets for more signs of economic growth and consider any information that could give more clues about rising inflation. Labor costs rose at a 1.7% rate in the first quarter, up from the initial estimate that costs had fallen 0.3% in the first quarter. That could stoke more fears that inflation might run hotter than expected.

The S&P 500 index fell 0.8% as of 9:56 a.m. eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 196 points, or 0.6%, to 34,399 points and the Nasdaq shed 1.3%.

The early decline has erased all of the markets gains for the week.

Technology companies, whose pricey stock values make them more sensitive to inflation fears, were the biggest weight on the market. Microsoft fell 1.3% and Intel slipped 2.2%.