Stocks open lower on Wall Street as a hot streak cools off

Stocks are slightly lower on Wall Street Thursday as the market’s momentum cools off following a five-day winning streak for the S&P 500. The benchmark index was down less than 0.1% in the early going. It has set more than 50 record highs this year, the latest one on Wednesday. The tech-heavy Nasdaq was also down less than 0.1% but the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.2% with some heavy lifting coming from Salesforce.com, which is up 4.3% after easily beating analysts’ forecasts in its latest quarter and raising its outlook. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 1.36%.