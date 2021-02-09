Stocks open lower on Wall Street, pulling below record highs

Stocks were slightly lower in early trading on Tuesday, after the major stock market indexes hit record highs the day before. Investors continue to keep their eyes on Washington, where it appears Democrats plan to move ahead without Republican help on a major stimulus bill for the economy.

The S&P 500 index fell 0.1% as of 9:55 a.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.3% and the Nasdaq Composite was up 0.1%. The Russell 2000 index of small company stocks was down 0.2%.

A slight pullback after six straight days of gains is not uncommon, as investors pause during a rally to reassess and wait for more economic data to see where the market goes next.

Several companies were making big moves after reporting their latest quarterly results. Hanesbrands soared almost 20% after reporting earnings that came in well ahead of what analysts were expecting.