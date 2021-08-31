Stocks open slightly lower, pulling S&P 500 back from record

New coronavirus cases recently reached record highs in Japan, where a state of emergency has been extended through Sept. 12. Japan's vaccine rollout, which got off to a slow start compared to other developed nations, stumbled recently when contaminants were found in Moderna vaccines, forcing the withholding of more than 1.6 million doses.

A survey released Tuesday showed China’s factory activity grew at a slower pace in August as export demand weakened. Officials have warned that demand for Chinese exports is likely to slow in the second half of the year.

Chinese factory and consumer activities have been dampened by flooding in July and tighter anti-coronavirus controls. The monthly purchasing managers’ index of the Chinese statistics bureau and an official industry group declined to 50.1 from July’s 50.4 on a 100-point scale on which numbers above 50 show activity increasing.

Global investors have their eyes on several key U.S. economic reports this week, including consumer confidence on Tuesday and the closely watched monthly employment survey from the Labor Department on Friday.