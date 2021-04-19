Stocks pull back from record highs in early US trading

Stocks are easing lower in early trading on Wall Street, pulling major indexes slightly below the record highs they reached last week. The S&P 500 was down 0.2% in the early going Monday, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.4%. Health care and industrial companies had some of the bigger losses, but a handful of Big Tech companies were higher, including Apple, Amazon and Google’s parent company, Alphabet. Major U.S. companies are continuing to report their latest quarterly results this week, including Johnson & Johnson, Intel and Verizon. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 1.60%.

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below.

TOKYO (AP) — Global shares were mixed and U.S. futures declined Monday amid cautious optimism about a global rebound from the coronavirus pandemic.

Investors are awaiting a raft of earnings reports this week that will provide further fodder about how businesses are faring.

France's CAC 40 added 0.3% in early trading to 6,305.64, while Germany's DAX inched down less than 0.1% to 15,457.17. Britain's FTSE 100 edged up 0.1% to 7,028.72. U.S. shares were set for a slow start to the week, with Dow futures down 0.3% and the future for the S&P 500 0.2% lower.