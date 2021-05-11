Stocks pull back on Wall Street as inflation concerns grow

Stocks were falling broadly on Tuesday, led by banks, a wide range of retailers and big technology stocks as inflation remains a growing concern among investors.

Any significant acceleration of inflation would be a drag on the overall market and could crimp the broader economic recovery.

The S&P 500 index fell 1% as of 11:42 a.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 452 points, or 1.3%, to 34,293 and the Nasdaq was down 0.4%.

Big technology companies were among the biggest decliners for a second straight day. Apple fell 1.3% and Intel fell 2%. Tech stocks have gotten hit in recent days as concerns about inflation impact the overall stock market.

Commodity prices have risen, particularly for industrial metals such as copper and platinum, as well as for energy commodities like gasoline and crude oil. Tech stocks, which get most of their valuation from the future profits those companies are expected to earn, become less valuable if inflation decreases the value of those earnings.