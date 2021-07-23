Stocks push higher on Wall Street, on track for weekly gain

Stocks rose on Wall Street Friday, putting the market on track for a strong finish in a week that opened with a stumble.

The S&P 500 index rose 0.8% as of 11:21 a.m. Eastern time and is hovering above the record high it set early last week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 222 points, or 0.6%, to 35,045 and the Nasdaq rose 0.6%.

The major indexes are all on track to close the week higher, essentially brushing off a sharp sell-off on Monday that trimmed 1.6% from the benchmark S&P 500.

Banks led the broad gains as bond yields rose. Higher yields allow banks to charge more lucrative interest on loans. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 1.30% from 1.26% late Thursday. The benchmark yield has recovered from its lows earlier in the week, but is still trading at relatively low levels given that the economy is in a recovery.

Communication, technology and health care companies also made solid gains. Energy companies lagged the broader market as crude oil prices edged lower.