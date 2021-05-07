Stocks rally to records after grim jobs data undercuts rates

Expedia rose 7.5% for the biggest gain in the S&P 500 after reporting a loss for the first quarter that wasn't as bad as Wall Street expected, and it had better revenue than forecast.

While the sharp slowdown in hiring could calm inflation fears, one measure in the jobs report also showed that wages rose more than economists expected last month.

In European stock markets, France's CAC 40 rose 0.5%, while Germany's DAX returned 1.3%. The FTSE 100 in London gained 0.8%.

In Asia, stocks in Shanghai fell 0.7% and Hong Kong's Hang Seng slipped 0.1%.

China reported its trade with the United States and the rest of the world surged by double digits in April as consumer demand recovered, but growth appeared to be slowing.

Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 recouped early losses to edge up nearly 0.1%, while South Korea's Kospi gained 0.6%.

Japan has decided to extend its state of emergency to curb the spread of COVID-19 infections, which kicked in last month in some urban areas, with people asked to stay home and restaurants to close early. The emergency will continue through the end of the month, instead of ending May 11, officials said.