Stocks rise as banks raise dividends, confidence grows

Stocks were moderately higher Tuesday as banks announced plans to return billions more to shareholders and consumer confidence grows.

The S&P 500 rose 0.1% as of 11:36 a.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 99 points, or 0.3%, to 34,382 and the Nasdaq composite was mostly unchanged.

With two trading days left in June, the market is getting ready to close out a strong first half of the year as the economy emerges from its pandemic-induced recession. The S&P 500 is on track for a gain of more than 14% for the first half of 2021.

Technology and bank stocks were among the biggest gainers. Morgan Stanley rose 3.8% after the bank announced it would double its quarterly dividend and buy back $12 billion of its own stock over the next year.