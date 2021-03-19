Stocks rise as bond yields edge lower; bank stocks fall

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks edged higher in afternoon trading on Wall Street Friday as bond yields pulled back slightly from their climb.

The S&P 500 index rose 0.2% as of 12:30 p.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 114 points, or 0.4%, to 32,747, pulled lower by financial companies. The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite rose 0.8%.

Bank stocks fell after the Federal Reserve announced it would end some emergency measures put into place for the industry last year to help deal with the pandemic.

The S&P 500 index is on track for its first weekly loss in the last three. As interest rates have risen, pricier stocks like technology companies have fallen.

The yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury note slipped to 1.71% from 1.73% late Thursday, easing off its continued climb. The security is used to price a multitude of financial products, like the traditional 30-year mortgage, and higher interest rates have given investors some concern that it may slow economic growth.