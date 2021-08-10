Stocks rise as energy companies, banks regain lost ground

Stocks rose in morning trading on Wall Street Tuesday as energy companies and banks clawed back some of the ground they lost a day earlier.

The S&P 500 rose 0.3% as of 10:14 a.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 142 points, or 0.4%, to 35,244 and the Nasdaq rose 0.1%.

Oil prices pulled up after sliding most of the last week and into Monday. U.S. benchmark crude oil rose 3.2% and helped lift energy stocks. Exxon Mobil rose 1.1%.

Bond yields edged higher and nudged banks higher. Banks benefit from higher yields allowing them to charge more interest on loans. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 1.33% from 1.31% late Monday.

The broader market remains choppy with investors in the midst of a relatively quiet week. The latest round of corporate earnings is nearly finished and there are only a few pieces of economic data expected.