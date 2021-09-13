Stocks rise broadly in morning trading following dismal week

Stocks rose broadly in morning trading on Wall Street Monday as investors try to shake off the market's biggest weekly drop since June.

The S&P 500 rose 0.1% as of 11:28 a.m. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 257 points, or 0.7%, to 34,865 and the Nasdaq fell 0.3%.

Most sectors in the benchmark S&P 500 contributed to the gains and roughly 70% of companies within the index moved higher. Energy companies and banks were particularly strong and led the gains. Health care stocks and technology companies fell.

“Interestingly it’s all still within this narrow band that we've been seeing in the markets” said Greg Bassuk, CEO of Axs Investments. “Investors are still looking to hang their hats on more outsized or more significant news relating to the economic recovery.”

The price of U.S. crude oil rose 0.8% and crossed back above $70. It hasn’t closed above that level since early August. Natural gas prices jumped 4.4% and are at their highest levels since the middle of 2014. The solid gains helped lift energy stocks, including a 2.9% rise for Exxon Mobil and a 3.9% rise for Cabot Oil & Gas.

Bond yields edged lower. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 1.32% from 1.34% late Friday.