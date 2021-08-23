Stocks rise broadly; Pfizer rises after FDA approves vaccine

Stocks were solidly higher in early trading Monday, led by gains in a broad range of technology, financial and health care companies.

Energy stocks rose as the price of crude oil recovered some of the ground it hast lost in recent days.

The S&P 500 rose 0.9% as of 10:20 a.m. Eastern. The benchmark index is coming off its first weekly loss since July.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.7% and the Nasdaq composite was up 1.1%.

Pfizer rose more than 2% after the Food & Drug Administration gave full approval to its COVID-19 vaccine. The vaccine had been under an emergency use authorization since December, but the full approval could convince some reluctant Americans to now get their shot and will likely give local authorities the legal backing to impose mandates.

BioNTech, a German drug manufacturer which co-developed the vaccine with Pfizer, rose nearly 10% on the news. Moderna, which developed a similar vaccine that uses the same technology, jumped 10%.