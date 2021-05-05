Stocks rise early as GM, others report strong earnings

On Wall Street, the S&P 500 future was up 0.4% and that for the Dow Jones Industrial Average was 0.3% higher.

On Tuesday, the S&P 500 fell further after hitting a high last Thursday.

The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite dropped 1.9%. Apple fell 3.5% and Facebook slid 1.3%. Google’s parent company, Alphabet, dropped 1.5% and Amazon lost 2.2%.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.1% to 34,133.03.

In Asia, the Hang Seng in Hong Kong sank 0.5% to 28,417.98 while the S&P-ASX 200 in Sydney rose 0.4% to 7,095.80.

India's Sensex advanced 0.9% to 48,682.38. New Zealand's benchmark lost 0.5%, Singapore shed 0.8% and Bangkok tumbled 2%.

“With relatively light newsflow and macro data, price action in the region was subdued in holiday-thinned conditions,” Anderson Alves of ActivTrades said in a report.

Investors are watching corporate earnings and looking ahead to Friday's U.S. jobs data.

Most economic indicators point to improving conditions, but investors are worried about renewed coronavirus outbreaks and a possible uptick in inflation.