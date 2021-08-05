Stocks rise following encouraging employment data, earnings

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks rose in morning trading on Wall Street Thursday as investors reviewed encouraging jobs market data and a strong batch of corporate earnings reports.

The S&P 500 index rose 0.4% as of 10:06 a.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 178 points, or 0.5%, to 34,975 and the Nasdaq rose 0.4%.

The gains were broad in what has been a choppy week of trading. More than 75% of companies in the benchmark S&P 500 rose, with banks and a mix of consumer-facing companies leading the way. Technology and industrial companies also notched solid gains.

Bond yields rose to to 1.21% from 1.18% late Wednesday.

Wall Street got another glimpse of the recovering jobs market after the Labor Department reported that unemployment claims — a proxy for layoffs — dropped last week by 14,000. The generally encouraging report follows a weak report from payroll processor ADP on Wednesday showing that the private sector added jobs at a much slower pace than expected in July.

The labor market has lagged other areas of the economy during the recovery from the virus pandemic. Investors will get a more comprehensive picture on Friday when the Labor Department releases its July jobs report.