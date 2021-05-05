Stocks rise on solid earnings, tech rebound; Peloton drops

A rebound in technology companies helped lift stocks on Wall Street slightly higher Wednesday afternoon, making up for some of the market's losses from a day earlier.

The S&P 500 was up 0.4% as of 1:26 p.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 127 points, or 0.4%, to 34,261, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite was up 0.2%.

Apple was one of the more notable gainers after falling the day before. The iPhone maker was up 1.1%. The rally in technology companies had the sector on track to snap a six-day losing streak.

Investors remain focused on earnings season, which has been better than expected. More than half of the companies in the S&P 500 have reported their results so far this earnings season, which show profit growth of 54%, according to FactSet.

General Motors shares rose 3.9% after the company posted a solid quarterly profit compared to a year earlier, but also affirmed its full-year outlook despite the automaker — like much of its competition — having to contend with a chip shortage that is impacting production.