Stocks rise on Wall Street as jobs report calms Fed fears

Stocks are pushing higher on Wall Street Friday after a lukewarm report on the job market raised hopes the Federal Reserve will keep the accelerator floored on its support for the economy.

U.S. employers added 559,000 jobs in May, according to the Labor Department. It’s an improvement from April’s sluggish gain, though it still fell short of economists forecasts. The report also showed that companies are still struggling to find enough workers as the economy rapidly recovers from the pandemic recession. People are either looking for better jobs than they had before the pandemic, retiring early, worried about child care or otherwise taking time on the sidelines from the job market.

The S&P 500 rose 0.6% as of 10:04 a.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 77 points, or 0.2%, to 34,654 and the Nasdaq rose 1.2%.

The early gains put the benchmark S&P 500 index back on track for a weekly gain after several choppy days of trading. Technology stocks were biggest gainers and doing the most to push the broader market higher. Microsoft rose 1.4% and Oracle rose 2%.