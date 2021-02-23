Stocks rise, reversing tech-driven slide; bond yields climb

A late-afternoon burst of buying sent stocks higher on Wall Street Tuesday, reversing most of a sell-off led by technology companies.

The S&P 500 index was up 0.4% as of 3:38 p.m. Eastern after being down more than 1.8% earlier. The technology-heavy Nasdaq was down 0.2% after being down 3.9% earlier. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, which is less exposed to tech stocks than the two other indexes, was up 113 points, or 0.4%, to 31,627.

Facebook, Disney, Netflix and other communications stocks helped drive the market's comeback from a sell-off in the big tech companies that had pushed the market significantly higher the past year: Apple, Amazon, Microsoft and Tesla.

Since the pandemic began, investors consistently pushed the prices of these companies' stocks to stratospheric heights, betting that quarantined consumers would do most of their shopping online and spend money on devices and services for entertainment.

The bet mostly paid off, as big tech companies reported big profits last year. But the pandemic may be reaching its end stages, with millions of vaccines being administered each week in the U.S. and across the globe now. It may cause consumers to return to their pre-pandemic habits.