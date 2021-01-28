Stocks rise sharply, with investors watching online traders

Stocks were moving sharply higher Thursday morning, a day after sinking to their worst loss since October amid lingering worries about the long-term economic damage from the pandemic.

Investors continued to closely watch the nauseating moves of stocks like GameStop and AMC, which have become targets of online retail investors that have sent their shares skyrocketing even as big hedge funds bet they will fall.

The S&P 500 was up 1.8% as of 11:05 a.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones industrial average was up 1.9% and the Nasdaq composite was up 1.3%.

The outsized moves of GameStop, AMC Entertainment and select other previously beaten-down stocks have caught the attention of traditional investors, but also smaller investors and the media. All have notched massive gains in recent days after gaining favor with an online community.