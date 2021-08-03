Stocks shake off a wobbly start, end higher on Wall Street

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 269 points, or 0.8%, to 35,108. and the Nasdaq composite index rose 0.5%.

Technology, health care, financial and industrial stocks drove much of the rally. Communications companies were the only laggard.

The delta variant is still reason for caution, but it likely won’t have a significant impact on the economy's reopening and recovery because hospitalizations are relatively tame and fatalities are very low in comparison to infections, said Jason Pride, chief investment officer of private wealth at Glenmede.

“We may still deal with the lingering residual effects of the pandemic,” Pride said. “You’ve probably got a period of time where the economy has to restitch itself back together.”

Investors are in the midst of earnings season, with more than 100 companies in the S&P 500 index reporting their results this week. So far earnings have been strong, with roughly nine out of every 10 companies beating analysts' expectations.

Clorox slumped 8.8% after reporting results that fell short of forecast and releasing a disappointing outlook.